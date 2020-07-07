Breaking: Magu suspended as EFCC Chairman

Ibrahim Magu has been suspended as the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It is understood that Magu was suspended to allow him face the probe into the myriad of allegations levelled against him.

The embattled EFCC boss appeared before a panel probing allegations of gross misconduct against him on Monday after he was sensationally whisked away by personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS)

The panel is led by Justice Ayo Salami, a retired president of the court of appeal.

Magu landed in hot water after a memo by Abubakar Malami (SAN), attorney-general of the federation (AGF) accused him of gross misconduct and corrupt practices.

According to Malami, Magu has re-looted some recovered loot and was selling seized assets to associates, some of whom were under probe by the DSS.

