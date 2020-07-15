BREAKING: Magu released from detention

The suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, has been released from detention.

Premium Times reports that Mr Magu was released on Wednesday evening – nine days after he was picked up by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Since his arrest, the embattled anticorruption czar has been detained at the Force CID headquarters in Garki, where he was grilled on allegations of corruption and gross misconduct levelled against him by the attorney-general of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN)

He is facing a 22-count charge of embezzlement at the presidential probe panel headed by Justice Ayo Salami.

More to follow…

