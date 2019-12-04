Breaking; Lawan swears-in Adeyemi

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday swore-in Senator Smart Adeyemi to represent Kogi West Senatorial District.

Adeyemi ws announced winner of the the bye-election recently conducted in the district by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He defeated Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who earlier occupied the seat.

With the swearing-in of Adeyemi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) now has 63 Senators in the Upper chamber with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Democratic Party (PDP) having 46 and one member respectively.

He is a ranking Senator having served in the 6th and 7th Senate. He was the Chairman Senate Committee on the FCT in the 7th Senate.

The Kogi West Senator was also a former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

