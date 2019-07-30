Breaking: Lawan names Senate Committee Chairmen

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has named chairpersons for the Senate Standing Committees.

During plenary Tuesday, Dr Lawan also announced 69 committees for the ninth Senate.

The announcement was made shortly after the lawmakers unanimously voted to embark on an annual recess.

Some senators loyal to the Senate President were, as expected, given key committees.

Some of the committees are Appropriation which is chaired by Barau Jibrin; Finance, Adeola Olamilekan; Police, Dauda Jika; Defence, Aliyu Magatakarda and Army, Ali Ndume.

Ike Ekweremadu, immediate past deputy president of the senate, was named chairman of environment committee, while Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, was named chairman of aviation committee.

Others are NDDC, Peter Nwabaoshi; Agriculture, Abdullahi Adamu and INEC, Kabiru Gaya.

More to follow…