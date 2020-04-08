Breaking: Lagos Govt drops charges against Gbadamosi, Naira Marley

The Lagos State government has withdrawn charges against former governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Lagos State, Babatunde Gbadamosi, his wife Folasade, and indigenous rapper Naira Marley.

This follows the decision of the defendants to tender written apologies to the Lagos State Government, as well as to issue undertakings to comply with the directive on lockdown and social distancing, including a stay in isolation for the next 14 days.

As a result of the u-turn, the three defendants were therefore not arraigned before the Magistrate Court sitting in Ogba today, April 8.

See the conditions upon which their charge was dropped below:

1) They have to write a formal apology to the Government of Lagos State which will solidify the remorsefulness shown by them.

(2) They have to give an undertaking in writing that they will continue to comply with the directives of Mr President and Mr Governor which is the subject matter of the case before the court.

(3) In view of the danger which the state believes they’ve put themselves by attending a gathering exceeding 20 persons, they must agree to go on 14 days isolation to protect other members of the public from any likely danger.

The prosecutor will brief the court tomorrow on whether all the conditions have been met.

Gbadamosi and Naira Marley had earlier on Monday turned themselves in to the police after attending a party organised by Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele Bello.

Funke Akindele, and her husband JJC Skillz, were arraigned on Monday and sentenced to one week of community service and asked to pay a fine of N100,000 each in violation of the state government’s restriction order on social distancing.