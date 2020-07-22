Breaking: Kim Kardashian Issues Public Statement in Wake of Kanye West’s Mental Breakdown

Kim Kardashian has finally issued a public statement following the mental breakdown of her husband, Kanye West.

The reality TV star and businesswoman spoke on the unravelling issue after her husband insinuated that she cheated on him with rapper, Meek Mill and revealed that he has been trying to divorce his wife of six years for sometime.

West had also called out his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, calling the Kardashian/Jenner clan white supremacists as well as noting that he would not allow his children be exploited by the ‘momager’

Taking to her Instagram live, Kim stated that though her husband’s bipolar disorder is public knowledge, she refused to speak on how this has affected their family so as to protect her children and Kanye’s right to privacy as it concerns his health.

Kin Kardashian noted that in this kind of situation, there’s little the family can do if the patient isn’t a minor which is the case with Kanye.

She further stated that his disorder doesn’t take away from his genius nor invalidate his dreams which may seem unattainable to many.

The mother of four thanked those who have reached out to Kanye and the family and requested that the media and public show empathy and compassion during this period to allow them get through it.

See her post below.

