Breaking: Katsina records first Coronavirus death

Katsina State, northwest Nigeria has recorded its first death from the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari made the announcement on Tuesday as the flu-like virus continues to spread through the country.

According to the governor, the victim is one Dr. Aminu Yakubu, a Daura based private medical practitioner who recently returned from Lagos to the state.

His death comes after the NCDC announced that seven persons who tested positive for the disease were discharged after recovering in Abuja.

The death toll from the pandemic in Nigeria now stands at six, with about 240 infected so far.

More to follow…