Breaking: Katsina Bomb Blast Kills Five, Others Unconscious

Five children have been reported dead and several others left unconscious after a bomb went off in Yammama village, Malumfashi town in Katsina on Saturday morning.

Several others are said to be unconscious, receiving treatment at the General Hospital Malumfashi.

The Public Relations Officer of Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah confirmed the tragic event in a statement released by the department.

“DPO Malumfashi reported that a loud sound was heard inside the farm of one Alhaji Hussaini Maikwai

“On receipt of the information, the DPO led Operation Puff Adder to the scene.

“The explosion killed five children that belonged to one Alhaji Adamu of Yammama village in Malumfashi local government area.

“It also injured six other children, who were sitting under the tree inside the farm,” he said.

The police spokesman stated that the injured children are currently receiving treatment and the scene of the crime has been preserved.

He concluded that detectives from police EOD and CID are currently conducting investigation.

