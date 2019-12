Large parts of the popular cattle market at Kara along Lagos/Ibadan express way is currently on fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, as many shops and cars parked in the area are being razed.

The Kara market fire comes after a series of unexplained infernos to gut markets in Nigeria’s commercial capital and other parts of the country.

As at the time of filing this report, sources say firefighters were yet to arrive at the scene of the inferno.

