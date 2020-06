The Deputy Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Mukhtar Isa Hazo, has been impeached.

According to SaharaReporters, he was impeached on Thursday afternoon by 24 members of the House.

It is understood that the lawmakers impeached Hazo for lack of competence to discharge his duties.

This comes a little over three months after he was sworn in alongside the new speaker of the House, Hon. Ibrahim Yusuf Zailani.

More to follow…

