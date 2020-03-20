Breaking: Kaduna bans Mosque, Church worships of over 50 worshippers

As part of measures to prevent the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus (COVID-19), Kaduna State Government has announced prohibition of mosques and church gathering of above 50 worshippers.

The government also directed immediate closure of all schools from nursery to tertiary in the state.

A statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufa’i on Media and Communication, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, said the government moved to stop Juma’at service from the decision of the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the cradle of Islam not to hold such prayers in the two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madina.

The statement, which also asked that Church gatherings should be avoided, said Pastors and congregants should learn from the experience of many Christian-majority countries like Italy, France and Germany to suspend church service.”

“Public health expert advice is that large gatherings of more than 10 persons are not advisable at this point, and any assembly of more than 50 persons are therefore prohibited in Kaduna State until further notice.”

Kaduna has yet to record any positive test for the virus.