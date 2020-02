The Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Shagali, has resigned.

The resignation comes amid alleged plans by some members of the assembly to impeach him.

However, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr Tanimu Musa, told newsmen that the speaker “honourably tendered his resignation” on Tuesday.

Mr Musa added that the former speaker would continue his normal duties as a member of the assembly.

Details later…