Breaking: Juventus sack Sarri

Italian giants Juventus have sacked head coach Maurizio Sarri a day after being knocked out of the Champions League in the last-16 stage to Lyon.

Sarri only took charge of Juventus in June last year, signing a three-year contract at the time, and led the side to a ninth consecutive Serie A title last month.

But even that wasn’t enough to save his job as the management of the Old Lady dropped the hammer on the former Chelsea and Napoli coach.

Juventus failed t make the last eight of the Champions league for the first time since 2015/16, and their 24-year wait for European success continues.

