Breaking: Joshua beats Ruiz to reclaim belts

Anthony Joshua reclaimed the world heavyweight championship in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night by outclassing Andy Ruiz Jr over 12 rounds.

After his nightmare bout in New York earlier this year where he fell in the seventh round to Ruiz, AJ put on his most disciplined display to claw back the IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

The Nigerian-born heavyweight champ had to come through a torrid eighth round when Ruiz Jr landed the type of punches that won him the first fight – but this time, Joshua dug in to get over the finish line.

There were tense moments in the eighth round when Ruiz Jr landed some big head shots, but in the end, Joshua’s skill and finesse ultimately made him a two-time heavyweight champion, joining esteemed company such as Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis in reigning again after suffering defeat.

Two scores of 118-110 and another of 119-109 meant the world titles returned to Joshua, who celebrated with his family and embraced Ruiz Jr after the decision.