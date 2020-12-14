Breaking: It’s Chelsea v Atletico, Barca v PSG in the Champions League last 16

Premier League high flyers Chelsea will face off against Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the UEFA Champion League.

The clash between the Spaniards and Londoners highlights an exciting last 16 draw that also features Barcelona v PSG.

World record signing Neymar will return to the Camp Nou for the first time as the Parisians visit Barca for a blockbuster tie.

Neymar earlier this month spoke of his desire to be reunited with Lionel Messi, but he’ll now first go up against the mercurial Argentine when both side clash in February.

Defending champions Bayern Munich visit Italians SS Lazio, while six-time champs Liverpool are away at RB Leipzig.

The first leg ties come up on February 15/16 while the second legs will take place on March 16/17.

The Quarter-finals are scheduled to hold between April 6/14, 2021 while the Semi-finals will be played on April 17 & May 5, 2021.

The Champions League final will take place on May 29, 2021 at the Ataturk Olympic stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

See the complete Last 16 draw below

Monchengladbach vs Manchester City

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool

Porto vs Juventus

Barcelona vs PSG

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta vs Real Madrid

