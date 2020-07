Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, is dead.

Isa Funtua, the founding Managing Director of Democrat Newspaper and former President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), reportedly died of cardiac arrest Monday night.

The octogenarian, who wielded great influence in the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, will be buried according to Islamic rites Tuesday.

Details to follow…

