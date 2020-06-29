Breaking: Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump

Iran has issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the drone strike that killed its top general, Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

In an extraordinary turn Monday, Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said that Trump, along with more than 30 others Iran accuses of involvement in the January 3 attack that killed Soleimani, face “murder and terrorism charges”, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

The Islamic republic asked Interpol for help in detaining Trump and others accused.

Alqasimehr did not identify anyone else sought other than Trump, but stressed Iran would continue to pursue his prosecution even after his presidency ends.

Meanwhile, the US’s Iran envoy Brian Hook has described the move as a “propaganda stunt”.

“Our assessment is that Interpol does not intervene and issue Red Notices that are based on a political nature,” Hook said at a news conference in Saudi Arabia.

“This is a political nature. This has nothing to do with national security, international peace or promoting stability … It is a propaganda stunt that no-one takes seriously,” he said.

Alqasimehr was also quoted as saying Iran had requested a “red notice” be put out for Trump and the others, the highest-level notice issued by Interpol, requesting that seeks the location and arrest of the individual named.

But it is unlikely Interpol would grant the request as its guideline for notices forbids it from “undertaking any intervention or activities of a political” nature.

The US killed General Soleimani, who oversaw the Revolutionary Guard Corps’s expeditionary Quds Force, and others in the January attack near Baghdad International Airport.

This saw an escalation of tension between the two countries as Iran retaliated with a ballistic missile strike targeting American troops in Iraq.

