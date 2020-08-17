Breaking: International Flights to resume August 29

emmanuel

Nigeria will reopen its airports for international flights on Aug. 29, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has announced.

In a bid to curb the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the country’s airports have been closed since March 23 to all but essential international flights.

But amid a phased reopening of Africa’s largest economy, international flights will now resume in the major airports, particularly in Lagos and Abuja.

Nigeria has recorded over 49,000 cases of coronavirus since the index case was reported in March, with 975 deaths so far.

