Breaking: INEC Shifts Bayelsa, Kogi Governorship Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced new dates for the Bayelsa and Kogi state governorship elections.

INEC said the elections, initially scheduled to hold on November 2, will now hold on November 16.

Festus Okoye, INEC director of voter education and publicity, said in a statement, on Thursday, that the change in date was as a result of various appeals for the commission to reschedule the polls.

Some stakeholders from Bayelsa State had urged INEC to change the election date as it coincides with the state’s annual ‘Thanksgiving Day’ which is backed by law.

“After a careful consideration of the appeals, the Commission at its regular weekly meeting held today, Thursday 16th May, decided to shift the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States to Saturday 16th November 2019,” the statement read.

“The timelines for all other activities leading to the elections have also been adjusted to align with the new date.”

In the amended timetable and schedule of activities for the elections, conduct of party primaries and resolution of any dispute would hold between August 18 and September 5, while campaigns will also commence on August 18.

Personal particulars of candidates would be published on September 16, while official register of voters would be published on October 3, with campaigns ending on November 14.