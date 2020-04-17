Breaking: INEC Office in Abuja on fire

emmanuel

The Media Centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja has been gutted by fire.

The inferno reportedly affected the office of INEC’s Director of Voter Registry, Emmanuel Akem.

Confirming the incident, INEC said, “The fire started at about 10:30am and was quickly put out by a combined team of firefighters from the Federal Fire Service and the FCT Fire Service; assisted by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency. 

“Apart from office equipment and the personal effects of the Voter Registry Director which were lost to the fire incident, the operational capacity of the commission has not in any way been affected.”

The commission added that the cause of the fire is being investigated will be made public in due course.

