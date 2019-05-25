Breaking : INEC Declares PDP Winner of Elections in Zamfara

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Bello Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of Zamfara State governorship election.

Prof Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, announced this during an emergency press conference in Abuja on Saturday.

The INEC boss also said the party won all but one of the elective positions in the north west state.

Saturday’s decision followed the Supreme Court ruling sacking all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general election.

The apex court had ruled the party did not hold a valid primary election and subsequently voided its votes.

More to follow…