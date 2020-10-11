Breaking: IGP Adamu announces dissolution of SARS

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has announced the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

This was contained in a statement from the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Sunday, saying all officers serving in the erstwhile rogue unit are to be redeployed with immediate effect.

The move comes after days of protests across Nigerian cities and abroad over the continued extra-judicial killings and rights abuse by the unit.

President Muhammadu Buhari, at the height of the protests Friday, had called for calm, saying moves were being made to resolve the matter and restore sanity to the public.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

