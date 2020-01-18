Breaking: Harry and Meghan stripped of royal titles

Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles and will not receive public funds for royal duties.

The couple will also no longer formally represent The Queen in the latest aftermath of their decision to step down from royal duties.

In a statement signed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they said they intend to repay £2.4m of taxpayer money for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.

The new arrangement comes into effect in spring this year, the palace said.

After a meeting of senior members of the royal family, the Queen said following “many months of conversations and more recent discussions” she was “pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family”.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” the statement continued.

“I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”