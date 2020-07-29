Breaking: Gunmen open fire on Borno Gov’s convoy

Gunmen on Wednesday opened fire on the convoy of Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state as he rode through Baga town, TheCable reports.

The news medium reports that Gov Zulum was on his way to some internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in the northern part of Borno when the incident happened.

“The governor went to Kukawa, and on his way to Baga his convoy was attacked. Nobody was injured,” a source reportedly told TheCable.

While it is not clear if Jihadists Boko Haram were behind the attack, Mohammed Mai Bukar, one of the governor’s aides, assured residents that he is safe.

He wrote on Facebook: “To Our Concerned citizens H.E Prof.Zulum and His Entourage are all fine and there was (were) no casualties. Thanks!”

This is the second known attack on the convoy of Zulum after Boko Haram insurgents opened fire on his convoy in Konduga last year.

More to follow…

