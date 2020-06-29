Breaking: Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange

There are reports that gunmen have attacked the Pakistani stock exchange in the southern city of Karachi.

CNN, citing local sources, say no fewer than five people were killed in the attack on a district that has a number of banks and other financial institutions.

The attackers reportedly stormed the building after launching a grenade attack at the main gate to the building.

Latest reports quote police saying a number of the gunmen have been killed and the attack is continuing.

There are however no reports on how many assailants are involved in the daredevil raid or who they are.

More to follow…

