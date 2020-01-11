Breaking: Gunmen abduct lawmaker’s wife

Gunmen have allegedly kidnapped a housewife in Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa, the Police have confirmed.

A security source disclosed that the woman is the wife of a Jigawa State House of Assembly member representing Miga constituency, Haruna Dangyatun.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Abdu Jinjiri, said the victim, Hajiya Zahra’u Haruna, was abducted by three gunmen on Saturday about 4 am at Dangyatum village.

“Around 4 am today (Saturday), a housewife named Zahra’u Haruna was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Dangyatum village in Miga Local Government Area.

“Three unknown men came to the residence of the victim with guns and cutlasses and took her to an unknown destination.

“But the police are already giving the suspects a hot chase,” Jinjiri said.