Breaking: Gov Rotimi Akeredolu tests positive for COVID-19

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Akeredolu disclosed this on his verified twitter handle, saying he got news of a positive result for COVID- 19 Tuesday morning.

He wrote “Earlier today, I got confirmation of a positive result for Covid-19. “I am asymptomatic and not displaying any symptoms.

“I am currently self-isolating and supervised home management will be administered by the wonderful team at our Infectious Disease Hospital.

“I ask that we all stay safe and be well.”

Akeredolu becomes the latest governor to come down with the pandemic after Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia States.

While the others have recovered, Gov Ikpeazu is said to still be battling with the virus.

