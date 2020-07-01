Breaking: Gov Okowa, wife test positive for COVID-19

Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa of Delta state, and his wife, Edith have both tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Taking to Twitter Wednesday, Gov Okowa said they will remain in isolation as he enjoined the people of the state for prayers.

“My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication,” the governor tweeted.

“We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter.”

My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter. pic.twitter.com/NzBWB96Q91 — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) July 1, 2020

This comes five days after the governor announced that one of their daughters had tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Subsequently, Okowa and his wife went into isolation following the confirmation of their daughter’s case.

So far, 965 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Delta, making it the seventh most infected state in the country.

The Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) said as of Tuesday, June 30, the country has recorded 25,694 cases of the disease, with 593 deaths.

