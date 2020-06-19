Breaking: Gov Obaseki joins PDP

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has formally joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The embattled governor joined the opposition party at its State Secretariat in Benin, the state capital.

The development comes bare days after Obaseki quit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after he was disqualified from contesting the party’s primaries for the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

The PDP confirmed the development in a tweet on his official handle, welcoming the governor aboard.

Breaking News! The governor of Edo State, H. E. @GovernorObaseki has defected to our great Party, the @OfficialPDPNig. The declaration was made this afternoon at the state Secretariat of our party in Benin city, Edo State. Power to the people. #EdoIsPDP. @officialKolaO pic.twitter.com/GV36MSYrGx — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) June 19, 2020

Obaseki also confirmed the development, writing on Twitter that he has joined the PDP to advance his “ambition to seek re-election as Governor of Edo State.”

I have officially joined the @OfficialPDPNig to advance my ambition to seek re-election as Governor of Edo State. I, as always, remain committed to engendering good governance and sustainable development of our dear state. — Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) June 19, 2020

