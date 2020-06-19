Breaking: Gov Obaseki joins PDP

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Breaking: Gov Obaseki joins PDP

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has formally joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The embattled governor joined the opposition party at its State Secretariat in Benin, the state capital.

The development comes bare days after Obaseki quit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after he was disqualified from contesting the party’s primaries for the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

The PDP confirmed the development in a tweet on his official handle, welcoming the governor aboard.

Obaseki also confirmed the development, writing on Twitter that he has joined the PDP to advance his “ambition to seek re-election as Governor of Edo State.”

