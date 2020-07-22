Breaking: Gov Fayemi tests positive for COVID-19

emmanuel

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Taking to twitter Wednesday morning, the Fayemi, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum said this came out after a third test.

He said he has been on isolation at home in accordance with health protocol, and has delegated critical tasks of governance to his deputy.

