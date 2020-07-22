Breaking: Gov Fayemi tests positive for COVID-19

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Taking to twitter Wednesday morning, the Fayemi, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum said this came out after a third test.

He said he has been on isolation at home in accordance with health protocol, and has delegated critical tasks of governance to his deputy.

I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive. I'm generally ok and I'm already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team. I'm delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home. JKF — Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi) July 22, 2020

