Breaking: Gov David Umahi tests positive for COVID-19

Gov David Umahi of Ebonyi State has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Governor confirmed this in a statement personally signed by him on Saturday, saying he and a number of his aides tested positive for the virus after carrying out the test.

He further disclosed in the statement that they are not showing any symptoms but have since isolated, in line with protocols laid down by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Consequently, the Governor directed the Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe, to take over the frontline coordination of the state’s fight against the pandemic.

Umahi appealed to the people of Ebonyi state to take the NCDC protocols more seriously while stating that he’s working from home and will conduct all meetings virtually.

