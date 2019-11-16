Breaking: Gov Bello casts his vote

The Gubernatorial candidate of the All progressive Congress (APC) in the 2019 gubernatorial election, Governor, Yahaya Bello, has voted.

Gov. Bello voted at his Agasa, Okene LG polling unit, alongside his wife at exactly 8.50am.

Bello is seeking a second term of four years but is expected to have strong competition from Engr. Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lead up to the election has been marred by allegations of violence as several offices and leading opposition figures were attacked.

Both the APC and the main opposition, PDP, have traded blames going into the poll.

More to follow…