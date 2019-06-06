Breaking: Goje Withdraws from Race for Senate Presidency

After meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, Senator Danjuma Goje, has backed out from the Senate Presidency race.

This comes after a meeting between the president and two of the main contenders for the Senate Presidency of the 9th Assembly, Daily Trust writes.

Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan and the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Danjuma Goje who are the key contenders for the senate presidency under the APC, met with President Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

Also in the meeting is the governor of Kaduna State and close confidant of President Buhari, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

The meeting is coming days to the inauguration of the ninth assembly.

The ninth assembly is expected to be inaugurated on Tuesday.