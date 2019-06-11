Breaking: Gbajabiamila Elected House Speaker

Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, the lawmaker representing Surulere Federal constituency at the House of Representatives, has emerged Speaker of the 9th Assembly.

At the polls conducted in the lower legislative chamber Tuesday, Gbajabiamila defeated Umar Bago from Niger State.

A fifth-term lawmaker, Gbajabiamila replaces Hon Yakubu Dogara as the country’s no 4 man.

His election comes hours after Ahmed Lawan was elected president of the senate, to be assisted by Ovie Omo-Agege.

Both Lawan and Gbajabiamila were the anointed candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

More to follow…