Breaking: Funke Akindele, husband fined N100,000: handed 2 weeks community service

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele belo and her husband, JJC Skillz were on Monday fined N100,000 by a magistrate court in Ogba, Lagos, for violating the coronavirus lockdown directive of the Lagos State Government.

Delivering the ruling, the magistrate, Aje Afunwa, also sentenced the couple to two weeks community service.

After her arrest Sunday night by operatives of the Lagos State police command, the actress was arraigned alongside her husband before magistrate Aje Afunwa.

At the seating Monday, the couple pleaded guilty to the one-count charge read to them.

In addition to the fine, magistrate said each of them shall be made to visit ten important places in Lagos in order to educate people on the need to comply with laid down law.

Furthermore, they were mandated to provide the names and phone numbers of everyone who attended their house party within 24 hours.

The magistrate then admonished them to henceforth be law-abiding citizens.