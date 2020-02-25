Breaking: Former Egypt President Hosni Mubarak, is dead

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, ousted in 2011 after a series of protests, has died in Cairo at the age of 91.

Mubarak spent three decades in office before a popular uprising swept Egypt, and much of the Arab world in 2011.

He was found guilty of complicity in the killing of protesters during the revolution and handed a life sentence.

That conviction was overturned and was freed in March 2017 when a frail Mubarak was sent home with neither fanfare nor protest.

His death was confirmed by Egyptian state news on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the Al-Watan website reported that he died at a military hospital.

Mubarak underwent surgery in late January, and his son Alaa said on Saturday that he remained in intensive care.

