Breaking: Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyema tests positive for COVID-19

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Onyeama announced the result of his fourth test on his official twitter handle on Sunday, saying the result came out after his fourth test.

He added that as a result, he would be heading for isolation and treatment.

The Minister tweeted: “Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive.

“That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19.”

