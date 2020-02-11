Breaking: Fire razes Owerri Airport

There has been a fire outbreak in a part of the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, the Imo State capital.

General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, said the outbreak was a result of bush burning in the airport.

Yakubu said that firefighters were currently on the ground battling the inferno.

She said, “Officers of the Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Services are presently on the ground and firefighting is in progress.

“However, the incident did not affect flight operations as normal flight operations continue unhindered.”

The airport management had asked aviation workers to stop burning bushes around the airport as it could jeopardise safety of flight operations.

More to follow…