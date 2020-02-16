Breaking: Fire razes Apongbon market in Lagos

A fire outbreak has gutted some sections of the popular Apongbon Market, at the Ebute Ero area of Lagos.

The fire which started at about 10:45am Sunday quickly spread to other shops aided by consumables and the wind.

Already, the Lagos State Fire Service assisted by other emergency responders and the police are at the scene to salvage the situation.

There has been no word from the authorities on the cause of the inferno – the latest to gut markets and other commercial centres in Lagos.

