Breaking: Fire destroys timber market in Mushin [Photos]

The Popular Amu timber market located in Mushin in the early hours of Saturday was razed by fire, destroying properties worth millions of Naira.

The Cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained, as large numbers of people are seen gathered helpless, as the fire tore through.

The Fire which started around 12am on Saturday morning is still spreading to unaffected areas of the market and residential houses around.

There was sheer havoc as traders’ assets are all going down in flames.

All Lagos state emergency response agencies are already on ground and are fight the inferno.

This is the second fire major fire incident in Lagos state in the month of January, after the fire at Abule Egbe, Where some NNPC Pipelines exploded.

Photo credit: The Nation