Breaking: FIFA approves five substitutions during matches

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has ruled in favour of clubs making up to five substitutions when leagues resume around the globe.

In a ruling Friday, IFAB ratified FIFA’s proposal to grant clubs up to five substitutions (with an extra one for cup matches that go into extra time) for competitions that “have either started or are intended to start, but are scheduled to be completed by 31 December 2020.”

But there’s a catch – as clubs still only have three windows in which they can make those substitutions, “to avoid disruption to the game,” according to FIFA.

It was however not specified what happens in the event a club has used its three substitution windows but has not made the full complement of five moves and endures a legitimate injury.

The rule amendment was introduced by FIFA “as matches may be played in a condensed period in different weather conditions, both of which could have impacts on player welfare. The decision on whether to apply this temporary amendment will remain at the discretion of each individual competition organizer, while The IFAB and FIFA will determine at a later stage whether this temporary amendment would need to be extended further (e.g. for competitions due to be completed in 2021).”

Another major decision ahead of the resumption of leagues is that VAR is now evidently optional. FIFA says that for leagues that employ VAR, “these competitions are permitted to cease its use upon restart at the discretion of each individual competition organizer. However, where VAR is used, all aspects of the Laws of the Game and, by extension, the VAR protocol will remain in place.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

