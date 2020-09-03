Breaking: FG reopens NYSC Orientation Camps

The Federal Government has okayed reopening of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps nationwide.

NYSC Orientation camps across the country were shut in March as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

In its daily address Thursday, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu: “For the National Youth Service Corps, the NYSC is to consolidate on safety measures currently being put in place and start preparing for the reopening of orientation camps when educational institutions open.

“We are in the process of developing strict guidelines to ensure there is no outbreak of Covid-19 when this process starts.”

More to follow…

