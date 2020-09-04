Breaking: FG receives Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has received samples of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine from Russia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin.

In a statement Friday, the Ministry’s Director of Information, Media, and Public Relations, Olujimi Oyetomi, said the Russian envoy made the delivery during a visit to the ministry in Abuja.

According to the Ministry of Health’s statement, Dr Ehanire “quickly referred” the vaccine to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, and the Nigeria Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development, and others for review.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had said it would review the effectiveness of the vaccine when Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, said they had approved a vaccine offering “sustainable immunity” from the virus.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

