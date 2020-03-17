Breaking: FG postpones National Sports Festival over coronavirus fears

The Federal Government has postponed the 2020 National Sports Festival expected to hold in Edo State.

The Minister of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, made this known in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

According to Mr Dare, the postponement was caused by the coronavirus pandemic that has wiped out the sports calendar across the globe.

“Following the briefing of Mr. President from myself and the Minister of State for Health on COVID 19, Mr. President approved the immediate postponement of Edo Sports festival to a future date,” Mr Dare tweeted.

No new date has been announced for the biennial event.

