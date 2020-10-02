BREAKING: FG orders schools to reopen October 12

The Federal Government has announced October 12 for full reopening of all 104 Unity Schools across the country.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu,made the announcement at a press conference Friday, saying State Governments and private school owners are at liberty to reopen based on guidelines developed for safe reopening of schools.

Adamu urged the colleges to abide by the COVID-19 protocol guidelines developed to curtail spread of the virus.

He threatened to shutdown schools, whether government or privately owned, that fail to obey the protocols.

Students across the board have been at home since March this year when Nigeria recorded its first case of coronavirus – leading to heavy disruptions of the academic calendar.

Special consideration was made for final year secondary school students who resumed August 17 to take part in the West African Senior School exams (WASSCE).

The countries universities remain shut as the lecturers union, ASUU, continues to press for their demands to be met.

