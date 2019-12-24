Breaking: FG orders release of Dasuki, Sowore

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Breaking: FG orders release of Dasuki, Sowore

The Federal Government has ordered the release of former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col Sambo Dasuki (retd.) and convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore.

This was announced in a public statement Tuesday by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Malami said the decision to release them was in compliance with the bail granted the two by the court.

“The two defendants are enjoined to observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security as well as their ongoing trial which will run its course in accordance with the laws of the land,” Malami said.

More to follow…

,

Related Posts

‘Why gunmen attacked my country home’ – Jonathan opens up

December 24, 2019

Fayemi’s wife in the clear over FUOYE killings

December 24, 2019

FG okays N32bn to fix roads

December 24, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *