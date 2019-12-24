Breaking: FG orders release of Dasuki, Sowore

The Federal Government has ordered the release of former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col Sambo Dasuki (retd.) and convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore.

This was announced in a public statement Tuesday by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Malami said the decision to release them was in compliance with the bail granted the two by the court.

“The two defendants are enjoined to observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security as well as their ongoing trial which will run its course in accordance with the laws of the land,” Malami said.

More to follow…