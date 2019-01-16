Breaking: FG Orders Freezing of CJN Onnoghen’s Accounts – TheCable

The Federal Government has taken the extraordinary step of asking the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to freeze the bank accounts of Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), TheCable reports.

According to the online newspaper, the office of Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation, said in a letter to the effect that the demand was in line with a presidential executive order.

Onnoghen’s trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) Monday was adjourned until January 22 over faulty summons.

The CJN was absent at the hearing.

More to follow…