Breaking: FG Orders Freezing of CJN Onnoghen’s Accounts – TheCable

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Breaking: FG Orders Freezing of CJN Onnoghen’s Accounts – TheCable

The Federal Government has taken the extraordinary step of asking the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to freeze the bank accounts of Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), TheCable reports.

According to the online newspaper, the office of Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation, said in a letter to the effect that the demand was in line with a presidential executive order.

Onnoghen’s trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) Monday was adjourned until January 22 over faulty summons.

The CJN was absent at the hearing.

More to follow…

,

Related Posts

‘I Came into Office on the 19th of May 2015’ – Buhari

January 16, 2019

General Elections: Acting IGP Sends Strong Warning to ‘Misguided Political Actors’

January 16, 2019

Nigerian Ambassador to Cote d’Ivoire is Dead

January 16, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *