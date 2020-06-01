Breaking: FG lifts ban on Churches, Mosques

The Federal Government has lifted the ban on religious centres across the country as it enters into the second phase of the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

Making the announcement Monday at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the relaxation on worships at churches and mosques is based on existing guidelines and protocols in the various states enacted to contain the spread of the virus.

The SGF said the ban on interstate travel remains except for agricultural produce, petroleum products and other essential services.

More to follow…

