Breaking: FCT Officials Destroying DAAR Communications’ Structures

Officials of the Federal Capital Territory Development Authority (FCDA) are currently demolishing structures within DAAR communications premises in Abuja, TheCable writes.

The officials reportedly arrived the office of DAAR communications, owners of African Independent Television (AIT) and RayPower FM, around 11am on Tuesday, before pulling down some structures.

An official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the building meant for security staff of the organisation had been demolished, among others within the premises.

It is still not clear why the demolishing is taking place but the action has caused panic among workers and residents of the area.

More to follow…