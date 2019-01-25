Breaking: FBI Arrests Ex-Trump Adviser, Stone

Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to US President Donald Trump, was arrested by the FBI Friday under an indictment issued by the special counsel examining possible collusion with Russia.

Stone was charged with seven counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding, making false statements and witness tampering, according to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office.

The indictment concerns Stone’s communications with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, whose group leaked tens of thousands of stolen Democratic Party emails that embarrassed Trump’s rival Hillary Clinton in an apparent bid to swing the poll in Trump’s favour.

It was the first indictment in months by the special prosecutor probing Russian efforts to tip the 2016 US election toward Trump and whether he and his people tried to obstruct justice.

FBI agents arrested Stone in a predawn raid at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and he is due in federal court there later in the day.

Stone, who launched his career as a campaign aide to Richard Nixon, was one of the first members of Trump’s team when the billionaire real estate magnate formally announced he was seeking office, but he left months later over a dispute.

The two men, however, remained in close contact, the indictment underlying that Stone “maintained regular contact with and publicly supported the Trump Campaign through the 2016 election.”